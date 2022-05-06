Cowen Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.36.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

