Cowen Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $148.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.07.

Square stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 517,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

