Cowen Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $99.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.50% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 6,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,010. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $119.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

