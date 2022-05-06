Cowen Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $144.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $161,971,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

