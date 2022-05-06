Cowen Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $240.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

PCTY traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $180.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,620. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

