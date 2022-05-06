Cowen Trims Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Target Price to $20.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. 23,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

