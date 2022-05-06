Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €38.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.00) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($36.32) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.77 ($45.02).
Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €35.05 ($36.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,707 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($84.21).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.