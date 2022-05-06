Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.