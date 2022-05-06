Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 284,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 240,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

