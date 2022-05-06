Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

CPG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 239,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

