Critical Analysis: MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) versus GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.26 $29.00 million ($1,528.72) 0.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 435.77% 62.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.