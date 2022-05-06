Critical Analysis: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Roblox has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Roblox and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 5 9 0 2.53 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 120.76%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Jacada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion 8.58 -$491.65 million ($1.09) -27.93 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roblox beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

