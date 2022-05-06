Critical Comparison: ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) versus BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% BRP 10.39% -326.52% 18.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 BRP 0 0 13 1 3.07

ADS-TEC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.71%. BRP has a consensus price target of $136.15, suggesting a potential upside of 68.93%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than BRP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and BRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.94 -$103.69 million N/A N/A BRP $6.11 billion 1.07 $633.93 million $7.39 10.91

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP beats ADS-TEC Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

