Critical Review: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 8.90 -$16.26 million ($0.84) -51.33 Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.41 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.70%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 419.61%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -16.58% -6.54% -4.74% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

