Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $18,129,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.