Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

