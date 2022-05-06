CSP (CSPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of CSP stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.