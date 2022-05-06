CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CSWI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.34. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

