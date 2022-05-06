CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $125.66.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

