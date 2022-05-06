CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.13 billion and the highest is $76.70 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $72.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $321.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $318.72 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,077,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $91,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 921,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

