CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

