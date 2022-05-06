Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

DARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

