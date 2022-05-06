Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Poppy Gustafsson Sells 575,000 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12), for a total value of £2,357,500 ($2,945,034.35).

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 437.30 ($5.46) on Friday. Darktrace plc has a one year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.06.

Get Darktrace alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.91) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective for the company.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.