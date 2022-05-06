Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,386. Daseke has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 74.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.