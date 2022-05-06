DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.28 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.51.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

