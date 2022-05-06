Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.83.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.