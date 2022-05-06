Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.