DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,051. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

