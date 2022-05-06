Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($100.00) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.31 ($109.80).

DHER traded down €2.59 ($2.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.99 ($32.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($142.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

