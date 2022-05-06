Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($100.00) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 206.55% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.31 ($109.80).

ETR DHER traded down €2.59 ($2.73) on Friday, hitting €30.99 ($32.62). 2,812,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.60 and its 200 day moving average is €73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

