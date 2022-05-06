Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

