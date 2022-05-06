Delta Apparel, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Apparel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $220,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.