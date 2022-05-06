Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.97.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.37. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

