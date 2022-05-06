Dennis Polk Sells 1,100 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

