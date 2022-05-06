Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 319

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.67 ($4.21).
Shares of TRN opened at GBX 307.30 ($3.84) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -24.01.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.