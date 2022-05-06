Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,850 ($98.06) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,253.75 ($103.11).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,026 ($75.28) on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

