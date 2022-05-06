Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,319.13 ($28.97) on Friday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,083.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £174.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

