Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.20 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €3.20 ($3.37) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.79) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.69) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €3.99 ($4.19). The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.42). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.