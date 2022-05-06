Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.13.
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
