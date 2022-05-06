Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.13.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

