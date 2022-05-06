Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.90 ($8.32) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.98 ($7.35).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.18 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €6.92 ($7.28). 14,409,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of €11.43 ($12.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.99 and a 200-day moving average of €6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

