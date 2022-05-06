Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.25 ($65.53).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.90 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.96 ($42.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,122 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.92. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.