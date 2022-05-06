Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 128,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.