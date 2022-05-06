Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 89,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,185. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.