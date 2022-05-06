Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.