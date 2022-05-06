Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

