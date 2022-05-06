Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 336 ($4.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.37.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.7376 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.