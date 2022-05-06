Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 315 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIISY. UBS Group raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 336 ($4.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.37.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.7376 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

