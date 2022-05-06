DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.85 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,098. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.35.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Creative Planning grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

