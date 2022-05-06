DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 178,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

