Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

DFIN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

