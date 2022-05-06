DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

DASH opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $4,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

