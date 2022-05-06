DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

DASH stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 314,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,717. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 91.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

